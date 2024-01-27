Tactical police teams and rapid intervention units continue to arrive in the Emirate of Dubai to participate in the UAE Tactical Teams Challenge 2024, which will be held from the third to the seventh of next February in Al Ruwayyah Square in Dubai.

The head of the international coordination team in the organizing committee of the UAE Tactical Teams Challenge 2024, Major Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh, confirmed that tactical teams from various countries of the world were keen to participate in the fifth edition of the challenge this year after the unparalleled success achieved by the past four editions. He stated that this year the committee recorded the participation of new teams that will participate in the competitions for the first time, in addition to the teams continuing to participate from outside and within the country, indicating that the reputation of the challenge has become the focus of attention of the police agencies and tactical teams to raise the level of readiness through exchanging experiences and learning about the best practices of countries in Take part in challenging competitions.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Challenge for Tactical Teams seeks to achieve the goal of enhancing the level of competitiveness and ensuring the sustainability of efficiency in performing the tasks of the security services in their various specializations, including the work of special units and raising their degree of readiness to face challenges and risks. It is held annually in the city of Al Ruwayyah in Dubai. The challenge seeks to raise the level of exchange of experiences between the participating tactical teams, learn about the latest international practices in the field of work of rapid intervention unit teams, and measure the extent of efficiency and readiness in dealing with various challenges, including the tactical competition, the attack challenge, the officer rescue competition, and the high tower challenge. And passing barriers.