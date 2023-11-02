The storm Ciarán has several Western European countries on alert that are preparing to suffer violent gales and downpours on its coasts of the Atlantic coast starting Wednesday night.

In Francethe national agency Meteo-France warned that the storm could cause winds of up to 170 kilometers per hour, especially on the coasts of Brittany and Normandy, in the northwest, and waves of up to ten meters.

The French departments of Finistere, Cotes-d’Armor and Manche, on the Atlantic coast, are in Red alertthe highest warning level since midnight Tuesday, Meteo-France reported.

In United KingdomKate Marks, Head of floods of the Environment Agency, indicated that they may produce “significant” floods and warned the population to stay away from rivers and asked drivers not to circulate where there is accumulation of water.

“In some areas of south Wales and southwest England, 80 mm of rain could fall,” projected Dan Suri, deputy chief meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Ciarán will arrive in the UK in less than two weeks, just after the Storm Babet It will cause five deaths and leave thousands affected by the floods.

In Belgium, the authorities decreed Orange alert for the coast of Flanders, yellow alert for the rest of the country and urged citizens to be “very cautious.”

The cities of Brussels, Antwerp and Liège announced the closure of parks starting Wednesday afternoon.

In Spain, emergency authorities in Madrid asked the population to remove flower pots from balconies, also warned drivers to be cautious when entering and exiting tunnels and recommended that citizens avoid walk under the trees.



The national meteorological agencyThe AEMET issued a storm warning for the regions of Galicia, the Cantabrian area and the Pyrenees.

Storms are a natural phenomenon, but scientists say climate change is making extreme events more intense.

GDA/THE NATION

