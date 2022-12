Spezia Calcio has arrived in Valencia. The Spanish retreat of the eagles officially kicks off today, and they will train in Oliva, a small town in the autonomous community of Valencia, until 22 December. Ethan Ampadu and Jakub Kiwior, the two eagles involved in the Qatari World Cup, also left with the La Spezia delegation. The only player left in Italy is Bartolomiej Dragowski, who is recovering from his injury.



