And the club, nicknamed “Al-Alamy” in Saudi Arabia, announced on Friday that it had signed a contract with the 5-time Ballon d’Or player in a historic deal estimated at more than 200 million euros.

The club will open the doors of its stadium to the masses, starting at five in the evening Riyadh time, that is, at two o’clock in the evening GMT, provided that Ronaldo will be presented after two hours, specifically at seven in the evening, according to local time.

Before the presentation ceremony, Ronaldo will hold a press conference with the head of Al-Nasr, Musli Al-Muammar, in the same stadium.

Al-Nasr, the league champion 9 times, most recently in 2019, considered, “This deal is more than just writing a new historical chapter.”

And the club wrote in a statement announcing Ronaldo’s signing, “This player is a higher example for all athletes and youth in the world, and with his presence in Al-Nassr, we will move forward to achieve more successes for the club, Saudi sports, and for future generations.”

In turn, the Saudi Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, tweeted, “I am happy that one of the best players in the world is starting his new career in Saudi Arabia. Welcome, Cristiano Ronaldo, to the Kingdom. We will support the rest of our clubs for quality deals with international stars soon.”