Yesterday on the Azteca Stadium field, América and Santos signed perhaps what has been the best duel so far in the tournament so far. In a match where both teams dedicated themselves to attacking fully, the match ended 4-3 in favor of the Coapa nest team, who have thus consolidated themselves at the top of the Liga MX.
But more news about Liga MX
Very possibly, this match served for América to set its sights on several players from the Torreón team who may interest the leader of the Liga MX for the next market, remembering that for years both clubs have created very strong commercial relationships. Thus, it is a fact that one of the stars of Santos will take a step towards the capital of the country in the month of December, it is the young left winger, Omar Campos.
W Deportes reports, in an advance report on 90min from several days ago, that the negotiation between América and Santos for the transfer of Omar Campos is closed, the left winger will be the first reinforcement of the eagles for the next tournament that begins in January 2024. Orlegi and Emilio Azcárraga, owner of the leading team in Liga MX, have negotiated the young Mexican in the shadows as they did in the summer with Julián Quiñones and in order not to affect the player’s performance, the official announcement will be made until the end of the season or until Santos is out.
