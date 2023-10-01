The arrival of Moroccans to the Andalusian coasts, especially to Almería, has been quietly increasing for months. They cross the Alboran Sea in different types of boats, but a new modus operandi is behind the rebound. Most disembark in broad daylight, in groups of up to 70 people, in powerful inflatable boats traditionally used for drug trafficking. They are managed by mafias that do not hesitate to use violence to leave them on the ground as soon as possible and turn around quickly to avoid being intercepted. The trip costs about 10,000 euros per person, making up to 700,000 euros per trip.

In the middle of this month, when more than 25,000 people had arrived irregularly in Spain, more than 35% came from Morocco. It is not an extraordinary percentage, but the figures from the Spanish security forces to which EL PAÍS has had access point to a change in trend: while the arrivals of Moroccans through the Canary Islands are drastically reduced, the landings of those leaving the north of the country Maghreb and reaching the Andalusian coasts have doubled compared to 2022. It is still too early to predict what impact the earthquake that hit the south of the country on September 8 may have on emigration to Spain.

The numbers skyrocketed before the summer. So far this year, but especially between May and September, more than 5,000 people have crossed the Alboran Sea in boats that can carry up to 70 people on board, according to official figures to which EL PAÍS has had access. Many others reach the coast without being detected. They are rigid inflatable boats, equipped with several powerful engines, between 250 and 350 horsepower. They arrive, unload and leave.

Almería is the main port of arrival for Moroccans. From one year to the next, those who arrived in the province have almost sixfold, going from about 600 to almost 3,500, according to sources from the security forces.

This transit from northern Morocco is significant because, since 2019, Rabat has very controlled the northern area of ​​the country. Furthermore, the new stage in relations between both countries, inaugurated in March of last year with the Spanish turn in Western Sahara, prioritized collaboration in the fight against irregular immigration: Morocco would act more against networks and immigrants. And so it has been, especially on the Canary Islands route, but now the departures of thousands of people from Nador and Al Hoceima have put the actions of the Moroccan security forces in the spotlight. How do so many Moroccan emigrants manage to circumvent the controls in such a specific area? Why now?

Exodus from the Rif

An observer specialized in the country who requests anonymity maintains a thesis that is usually common when experts analyze migratory flows in Morocco: the authorities make much less effort to stop the emigration of their nationals than that of sub-Saharans. In this case, this expert’s analysis goes a little further and has a political component: “The Moroccan Government tolerates the emigration of people from the Rif region. [norte del país] to avoid instability.”

The emigration of Rifians, who denounce economic abandonment and repression by the Moroccan Government, is common, but intensified after the strong protests they staged at the end of 2016, known as the Hirak of the Rif. The movement was crushed by the authorities with hundreds of arrests and sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

Saloua El Omari Dahman, a Riffian psychologist and activist, agrees with the thesis that the emigration of Riffians is being encouraged: “The authorities participate directly in this trafficking.” El Omari, 31, is a member of a network that monitors arrivals to the Andalusian coasts and, according to his calculations, almost all of the Moroccans who have arrived this year are from the Rif, a mountainous region in northern Morocco that It extends from Nador to the border with Algeria.

El Omari reflects on the “forced migration” of the Riffians and the facilities they find to make a journey that for others, such as sub-Saharans, is almost impossible. “They don’t go out because they want to, they are forced and encouraged to do so.

Ahmad Al Rashidi, born in Al Hoceima 26 years ago, was one of the thousands of young people who participated in those protests and who ended up leaving their homeland. He asks to use a fictitious name because he fears retaliation if he one day returns to his house. “In Al Hoceima we do not have hospitals that treat cancer patients, nor universities, nor job opportunities,” he explains in Almería, where he lives. Al Rashidi did not pay for a quick inflatable boat, but rather, with some family members, he raised the money to cross the sea in a fishing boat that cost them 9,000 euros, another common formula. “[Las autoridades] They observe, but they do not intercept us. They are practicing a policy of displacement against us, they want us to leave so that we do not participate in protests,” he says. “The destiny of those who stay is prison.”

These landings have gone relatively unnoticed because the official figures on irregular immigration from the Ministry of the Interior they do not reflect them. Spain, unlike other countries such as Italy, does not disclose nationalities, or place of departure or entry, and the data that is made public is so scarce that it hides relevant trends like this. Thus, the 26% increase in arrivals by sea to the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands reflected in the official figures as of September 14 may lead one to mistakenly think that the rebound is due to the arrival of Algerians in the Levant and the islands. But the dynamic is the opposite: departures from Algeria continue to fall and those from Morocco have skyrocketed.

The European border agency dedicated a complete report to the arrivals of Moroccans through this route last August. The confidential document, to which EL PAÍS has had access, foresees that the phenomenon will continue to grow.

Frontex highlights that the modus operandi of traffickers, in addition to being lucrative, entails serious risks for the occupants of the boats. “They do not hesitate to endanger the lives of migrants to avoid their arrest. In one of these incidents, two people drowned because they did not know how to swim after being forced to jump into the sea to reach shore. In another incident, a migrant was found dead, presumably due to injuries suffered before and during the journey,” the report records. “According to the migrants, lately, the bosses are pressuring them to disembark faster,” he reads. In one of the incidents, the bosses threatened with knives to avoid being detected by the authorities.

Saloua El Omari Dahman, Riffian psychologist and activist, in the port of Almería. /OKBA MOHAMMAD

At the Ministry of the Interior they are attentive. Police sources warn that this “change in routes and modus operandi” must be evaluated with “prudence,” which is early to talk about a new trend. These interlocutors affirm that it has not been confirmed that there is a “relaxation of controls” in Morocco, and that the rebound may respond to the movements of the mafias that have more difficulties in maintaining their activity on the Atlantic coast, the route that leads to Canary Islands.

But to better understand mafia activity we have to go back to last summer and not necessarily look at the Canary Islands. From the end of August 2022 to mid-May of this year, arrivals skyrocketed to the island of Alborán, a Spanish islet less than a kilometer long, located 56 kilometers north of Cape Tres Forcas (Nador) and 88 south of Adra (Almería). The rigid inflatables, the same ones that now arrive in Almería, reached it in much less time and consuming much less fuel than if they went to the Peninsula. In those months, up to 51 vessels were counted with 759 people on board, according to Frontex. Until the Spanish patrols intensified their presence in the area and traffic decreased drastically. The networks then looked for an alternative: the peninsular coast.

In the current situation, the agency recommends that the means in the area be strengthened to “improve the early detection of migrant boats and promptly inform the Spanish authorities.” In its report, Frontex calls for increasing its air control, deploying maritime means with a “similar operational capacity” to that of the vessels used by traffickers and deploying more agents on land for surveillance. Asked, the agency has not responded to EL PAÍS’s questions. “We do not comment on internal reports,” a spokeswoman concluded.

As usual, a sector of the Spanish security forces views Frontex’s recipes with skepticism. “They will continue to come, but perhaps with another type of ship,” says a source dedicated to border control. “We must work at origin and not only deploying planes and ships or buying wills, but promoting better social conditions.”