The Buenos Aires Justicialista Party called a meeting of the Council of that political force for this Saturday and thus advances, the enthronement of Máximo Carlos Kirchner as head of the historic party in the Province.

The party councilors received a message yesterday summoning them to an appointment of the PJ of the province of Buenos Aires where everything is aimed at the son of Cristina Kirchner ending up at the head of the force that today is led, alternately, by the mayors Fernando Gray and Gustavo Menéndez.

The call reads: “I call on you to participate in a Meeting this Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 5.30 pm to discuss the following agenda: 1: Tribute to Néstor Kirchner; 2. Call for internal party elections of the Council of the Province of Buenos Aires.

The meeting, which will be held through the Zoom platform to avoid presence, took a definitive momentum this Thursday when there was a summit: in some offices of the City of Buenos Aires, Andres “Cuervo” Larroque sat down (Buenos Aires minister and political right-hand man of Máximo) and Facundo Tignanelli (Provincial deputy closely trusted by CFK’s son) with the mayors Juan Zabaleta and Gustavo Menéndez. The mayor of Hurlingham and that of Merlo arrived at the appointment with a precise indication that they received from President Alberto Fernández a short time ago: “Conciliate and agree with Máximo in the Province.”

Thus, the mayors of the suburbs and La Cámpora agreed on an almost definitive step for the head of the block of national deputies of the Frente de Todos to preside over the party in the province. Opposing that, Fernando Gray remained, mayor of Esteban Echeverría and current head of the provincial PJ.

“They call by WhatsApp an inmate of the justicialismo, we are going to challenge them judicially”They told Clarín from the surroundings of Fernando Gray, who recently played hard on the networks with the slogan of “I stand up”, in opposition to the creator of La Cámpora presiding over the party created by Juan Domingo Perón.

The other mayors of the suburbs respect today the order that came to them from the Olivos Residence: “The President ordered and for that reason, progress is being made in that sense, “says one of those who had to resign his desire to fight politically with La Cámpora and accept internal peace.

This advance by Máximo Kirchner in the Buenos Aires PJ is part of a pincer movement that will also take place in the national PJ, where the list headed by Alberto Fernández was left alone, without the internal competition of Alberto Rodríguez Saá, who put together a list together with Milagro Sala, among others.

For this reason, March appears as the month where the national and provincial Justicialist parties will appear with new leaderships, reflecting part of the delicately balanced internal that the Frente de Todos represents, with the exception of Sergio Massa, who continues with his own party, the Frente Renovator.