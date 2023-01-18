Matteo Messina Denaro, the arrival at the clinic before the arrest | VIDEO

New images have been released by the carabinieri which show the arrival of Matteo Messina Denaro at the Maddalena clinic in Palermo where he was arrested on the morning of Monday 16 January.

In the footage from the clinic’s surveillance cameras, the boss can be seen entering the hospital entrance alone with a mask and a shoulder bag.

These are the last seconds of freedom of the Cosa Nostra boss: shortly thereafter, in fact, Mattia Messina Denaro would have been captured by Ros agents.

Indeed, once he entered the clinic, the former fugitive went to the reception and it was at that point that the agents intervened to arrest him.