A couple of days ago, Marco Fabián held a meeting with Fernando Hierro, the new Sports Director of Chivas, in which the Mexican soccer player offered to return to Guadalajara as a reinforcement for the club, promising to behave well. exemplary and is also willing to reduce his salary claims.
As we mentioned days ago in 90min, the managers of the herd have seriously considered Marco’s return to the club, since he is an affordable signing and they consider that if he focuses and recovers an optimal level, he can make a significant difference in favor of the team. Now, some sources have dared to point out that his return is closed, however, there are no details ahead.
The agreement between Chivas and Fabián is total, both parties have a verbal agreement in terms of finances and the willingness to make it count, the footballer is willing to sign for Guadalajara, however, the only way in which it can materialize is if up as a free agent, that is, he must negotiate directly with the Mazatlán team to terminate his contract, this being the most important obstacle in the entire movement and the one that is currently stuck. The following hours will be crucial, but for now, Marco is already working on pre-season work with the Mazatlan team.
