Isco’s arrival at Sevilla is a success for the Seville team. The man from Malaga will leave quality details never seen before on the lawn of the Sánchez Pizjuán at the hands of Julen Lopetegui. The Seville board of directors was not at all clear about signing him, but the market opportunity and the salary reduction that the player has accepted have made it possible for them to join.
At 30 years old, after having completed a mini pre-season alone, he is finer than ever. Which hurts some meringue fans. Part of the fans claims his terrible departure from the club, warming up the bench while he was out of shape to arrive at Sevilla months later now in one of the best states of form that he is remembered.
Controversies aside, the Arroyo de la Miel can shine again. Lopetegui knows the player very well and is going to be the main sword of the team. Carrying out a project around the best Isco is synonymous with success. He arrives at Sevilla at a very high point of maturity. He knows LaLiga perfectly and he is a more than experienced player in Europe, his five Champions League guarantee him. Sevilla’s season goes through having a good defensive block. In this market, both Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos have ended their relationship with Sevilla and only Marcao has arrived from Galatasaray to reinforce the defense. One of the options that is being considered is to lower Fernando as a central defender.
The desire and the illusion of seeing Isco dancing with the ball at his feet every weekend will return. The fact that a player of his stature stays in LaLiga makes its value continue to grow after all the additions we are seeing in this transfer market.
