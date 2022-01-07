The arrival of irregular immigrants to Spain stabilized in 2021. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior published in the last hours, from January 1 to December 28 of last year they entered the national territory clandestinely, both by sea and by road. land, a total of 41,632 people compared to 41,468 in the same period of the previous year.

It is only 164 more ‘paperless’, a very slight increase of 0.4%, which confirms that the upturn in foreigners in 2020 has not been consolidated, as was feared. And it is that in 2020 the arrival of ‘without papers’ through the different routes had increased by almost 30%, with 9,412 undocumented non-EU citizens more than in 2019, and this despite the global closure due to the pandemic.

The latest Interior report, however, paints a much more relaxed picture, although the department headed by Fernando Grande Marlaska does not include in its statistics the nearly 12,000 immigrants who entered Ceuta in the massive jump on May 17 and 18. In Interior they argue that these thousands of foreigners, to a large extent Moroccans, are not “technically” “clandestine immigrants, since the vast majority violated the perimeter (by sea and by land) for a matter of” opportunity “when the country’s authorities The neighbor ‘opened’ the borders in response to the government’s decision to serve the Polisario leader, Brahim Gali, in national territory. In fact, several thousand of those ‘fake’ immigrants voluntarily returned to the neighboring country hours and days later.

By sea



Be that as it may, the statistics of the Interior indicate that, also during the year that has just ended, the immense number of non-EU citizens reached the national territory by sea. In total, until December 28, 39,835 immigrants arrived in boats, cayucos or inflatable boats, just 41 more than in 2020 (when 39,794 disembarked), that is, an increase of only 0.1%.

The data for the number of boats arrived is also almost identical in the last two exercises. In 2021 there were 2,146 boats that won the national coasts compared to 2,177 in 2020. A difference of only 31 boats, which represents a total fall of less than 1.5%.

A closer look at the Interior statistics geographically reveals that the evolution is far from homogeneous. Clandestine immigration grew in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and decreased in the Canary Islands. While in 2020 there were 16,560 migrants who arrived by sea to Spain on the continent and the Balearic Islands, in 2021 this number grew by 2.6% to reach 16,991 people, 431 more than the previous year. The number of vessels arriving in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, mainly from Morocco and Algeria, also increased by 13.4%, from 1,302 in 2020 to 1,476 in the year that just ended.

On the contrary, the situation in the Canary Islands relaxed: a 2.1% drop in the number of ‘undocumented’ arrivals, which fell from 22,680 to 22,200; and a decrease also in the number of cayucos arriving from the Sahara, Senegal and Mauritania, whose number decreased by 27.2%, from 742 to 540.

More than 20%



Despite the fact that Marlaska’s team has refused to include the human avalanche from Ceuta in May in the statistics, the latest Interior report reveals that the situation in the smaller of the two Spanish cities in Africa is the most worrying. And it is that, even subtracting the data of the massive jump, in Ceuta the number of immigrants arrived by sea grew by 20.3% (from 503 to 605) and by 7.3% those who violated the land border perimeter through the fence (from 1,674 to 1,797).

In Melilla the situation during the past year was relatively calmer. Only 39 foreigners managed to win the city’s coasts compared to 51 in 2020, which represents a drop of 23.5%. In reality, only 5 clandestine vessels arrived during all of 2021. On the land perimeter, the situation also improved: 1,092 Sub-Saharan Africans managed to overcome the fence compared to 1,407 in 2020, a decrease of 22.4% in the last twelve months.