The Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) gave this Tuesday the institutional welcome to Erasmus students who have just arrived in Cartagena for the second semester. The event was again ‘online’ Due to the health situation, the usual ‘tour’ around the city carried out by former Erasmus students of the Polytechnic was also done this Monday in virtual mode, through Google Maps.

The uncertainty about the epidemiological evolution and the restrictions that it entails has, predictably, discouraged the arrival of many foreign students, therefore their presence in UPCT classes is much lower this year than before, when the record of 363 international mobility students was reached.

This year, between the two semesters, have attended the Polytechnic a third part, 125 students. And all of the Erasmus program, since mobility during the pandemic from Latin America, Asia and Africa is much more complicated than from Europe, according to sources from the UPCT in a statement.

“All students from abroad have many doubts and questions about the situation and the measures in force, so that until the last few days we have had casualties,” said the head of the International Relations Service, Beatriz Marín.

However, the number of Erasmus for this second semester, around 75 after the last dropouts, is not much lower than it was just a year ago, when 96 European students arrived, and is higher than that of last September, when only 50 students arrived, less than half the number in the previous year. Therefore, there is a tendency to recover from the pull of Cartagena and the UPCT among international students. The most numerous nationalities this semester are French and Italian.

Virtual cap route



The ESN student association, which organizes activities for international students, has prepared several virtual initiatives for this month, such as group games through telematic applications, to help the Erasmus collective to get to know each other and interact even through screens. while the restrictions are maintained.

One of the most striking activities will be the virtual Tapa Route that will be held on the 17th, and in which different members of ESN will prepare live, from their homes, some of the most typical dishes and drinks, such as seafood, tortilla Potato or Asian coffee. Recipes that Erasmus students can later replicate as part of their integration into the city.