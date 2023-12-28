América is already working on assembling the squad for 2024. Although the Nido de Coapa board moves slowly, little by little they are shoring up the areas of the field where they require reinforcements. The first has been the continuity of Lichnovsky.
The Eagles need a winger on the right and one on the left. Everything indicates that the arrival of Ricardo Chávez is about to be finalized. The directors of Atlético de San Luis and the Águilas are close to finalizing the signing of who will be the direct replacement for Miguel Layún.
With Chávez finalized, América will now put all the focus on the left side, where there are already movements underway. The first of these is the renewal of Luis Fuentes, which would cause the transfer of Salvador Reyes.
Now, the board will focus on the player who will take the latter's place, with two options, Omar Campos, almost impossible due to the player's posture, and Gerardo Arteaga, who in recent hours has been complicated by money issues.
The negotiations between the player and America are very advanced, almost closed, however, the issue with Genk is not progressing, those from Coapa have already presented two offers for the purchase of the Mexican, both rejected.
The Belgian club, according to information from Carlos Ponce de León, demands 9 million euros for the transfer of the national team, a figure that the Eagles are not open to paying, as it is a figure well above what was offered and they consider it overvalued. for a footballer who is a substitute and who is not living his best sporting condition on the field.
