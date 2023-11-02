The Region of Murcia received 106,854 foreign tourists in September, which represents an increase of 26.6 percent compared to September 2022, double the national growth rate (13.6 percent), according to the Frontur survey of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In addition, these tourists spent a total of 146.8 million euros this month, which represents a year-on-year growth of 47.2 percent, more than double the average growth rate in Spain (22.6 percent), according to the INE Egatur survey and is positioned as a “record” figure for this month, as reported by Community sources in a press release.

With this data, the Region heads the ranking of autonomous communities with the highest year-on-year growth in spending on foreign tourism last September, only behind Navarra (55.7 percent) and with the same data as Cantabria (47.2 percent). percent)

Since the beginning of the year, 770,984 foreign tourists traveled to the Region of Murcia, 15.4 percent more compared to 2022, who have spent a total of 936.6 million euros, compared to 824.3 million in the year. same period in 2022, which represents a year-on-year increase of 13.6 percent.

Between January and September 2023, the United Kingdom was the main source of international tourism to the Region, with 241,441 tourists, representing a share of 31.3 percent and an increase of 15.5 percent compared to 2022.

France was the second market, with 19.2 percent of the total quota and 148,178 tourists, which represents an increase of 22.2 percent compared to 2022. Belgium, for its part, occupies third place , with 71,480 tourists received, representing a share of 9.3 percent and an increase compared to 2022 of 135.5 percent.

Tourists from the Nordic countries have been 61,930, 32.7 percent more than in 2022 and a share of 8 percent. Germany has sent 43,624 tourists to the Region, 9.1 percent more than in 2022, with a weight of 5.7 percent.