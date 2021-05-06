A group of travelers on a flight from Casablanca (Morocco) upon arrival at Madrid airport, on March 30. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

The Spanish tourism sector is still in hibernation. And so it will continue, at least until the end of the first semester due to the mobility restrictions still in force in the country and in Europe. The first quarter closed with the arrival of 1.2 million travelers, as published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This translates into a drop of 88.5% compared to the same period in 2020 (then it received almost 10.6 million), when in addition half the month of March was zero during the hardest home confinement. On the expenditure side, the collapse is even greater (-89%) and does not reach the 1,300 million billed.

The whole of the exercise is expected to be positive thanks to the scenario that will open in the second semester with the vaccination. The Government, employers and large associations in the sector agree on this. In addition, all of them are quite optimistic and are committed to achieving 50% of the arrivals in 2019, although the gap that is being generated will be almost insurmountable to achieve this goal. In fact, in the Stability Program published a few days ago by the Executive the forecast is already lowered to 42.4% in the year, a figure that will also be difficult to achieve given the terrible first part of the year.

On the good side of the data, the evolution seems to be positive and the fall in March (-75.5%) is the lowest since last July. Although this figure has to be taken with tweezers, since it is compared with a March in which there was half a month with the country closed tight. If compared to July 2019, the drop in arrival and spending by foreign travelers is more than 91%, in line with the decreases in recent months. And on the bad side of the statistics, with this month there are already 13 months of consecutive setbacks in both indicators. A chain of negative results that will continue, at least, until the beginning of summer.

Fewer travelers and less spending

The drop in spending is somewhat higher than that of the arrival of international visitors. A trend that has been repeated since the beginning of the pandemic: less is traveled and, in addition, tourists spend little. Something that also happens with national tourism. In the first quarter of 2021, the average daily outlay per traveler was 117 euros, more than 20% less than the 149 euros that were spent on average in the same period of 2020. The only indicator that grows, although not enough To compensate for the lower expense, it is the duration of the trips, which goes to just over nine days compared to seven and a half days in the first quarter of the previous year.

By markets, the board is still destabilized by the coronavirus crisis and the two largest tourist fishing grounds are France and Germany, from where 302,069 and 187,470 travelers have arrived in the first three months of the year respectively. From the United Kingdom, the largest issuing country in good times, only 55,752 people arrived (-97.2%) due to the country’s strong restrictions on international mobility. For this reason, it is even surpassed by residents of Italy, which contributed 72,757 travelers, and Portugal, with 72,315.

More than 700,000 tourists for leisure

Despite the strong restrictions in Spain and Europe, in the first quarter of 2021 704,750 tourists came to Spanish territory just for leisure. More than half a million long travelers who visited the country at the same time that mobility between autonomous communities was prohibited within the borders to contain the spread of the virus, with few exceptions. A contradiction that has been difficult to justify at this time, but that has been maintained due to the bureaucratic difficulty and in terms of diplomacy that it involved.

Of these 700,000 people, the most visited community was the Canary Islands (233,883), one of the few places in Europe that offers sun and beach options in the first part of the year. It is followed by Catalonia (108,452), the Valencian Community (70,302) and the Community of Madrid (62,353). This anomaly of allowing the arrival of tourists while inside the mobility between territories is prohibited could seem the only oxygen balloon for the sector. But even this has not been enough to keep afloat an industry on the edge that waits like May water for the acceleration of the vaccination process and the reopening of mobility so as not to falter before the long-awaited recovery.