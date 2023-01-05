Chelsea is moving into the market with the aim of starting the rearm of the squad for the remainder of the season as soon as possible. Today, the London team announced the signing of central defender Benoit Badiashile, a 21-year-old Frenchman who joins the Premier League team project after leaving Monaco for the not inconsiderable figure of 40 million euros.
Along with the transfer of Benoit, the Chelsea board was negotiating the signing of Enzo Fernández, the Argentine midfielder, the most outstanding youth player in the World Cup. And although a few days ago sources confirmed that the agreement was imminent and the signing was nothing more than a formality, in the most recent hours everything has become complicated, those from London refuse to pay the 120 million euros for the world champion and his arrival is totally ruled out.
The signing of Fernández will not materialize this winter and the London team will have to review their list of options once again as they urgently need a midfielder. This fact once again opens the door to the possibility that Edson Álvarez can sign with the Premier League team, who have probed his signing since the summer and continue to have him, although interest dropped as soon as Enzo’s option appeared in the way, although, now with the Argentine discarded, the player of the Mexican team could be sought once again by the British.
#arrival #Enzo #Fernández #Chelsea #falls #door #opens #Edson #Álvarez
Leave a Reply