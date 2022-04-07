An Emirati aid ship carrying 572 tons of relief materials arrived at Mogadishu port, run by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to support the displaced and those affected by drought in Somalia and support their humanitarian conditions.

The aid includes basic foodstuffs to meet the needs of 600,000 people.

Moving this shipment of aid comes within the authority’s humanitarian program for those affected, which is implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Chairman of the Authority By providing everything that would meet the needs of the brethren in Somalia in terms of relief aid needed by those affected by drought in their current circumstances, and reduce the amount of humanitarian suffering on the Somali arena.

Mohamed Ateeq Al-Falahi, Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, said that moving the ship represents the third stage of the Authority’s humanitarian response program, following the aggravation of the drought catastrophe caused by the lack of rain for three consecutive seasons, preceded by the first stage, which included the operation of an air bridge quickly to the capital. Accompanied by a response team from the authority, it supervised the delivery of aid to the affected people. The team also implemented the second phase, which included the provision of drinking water through large tankers and tankers to the local population in remote rural areas in Somalia.

Al-Falahi indicated that the authority is doing its utmost to make the required difference in humanitarian relief efforts in a number of Somali regions most affected by the current humanitarian conditions, stressing that the UAE’s interest in the humanitarian conditions of the Somali people is not new, but has been going on for decades, and comes within the framework of The role played by the state to reduce human suffering around the world, from a purely humanitarian perspective and is not linked to gender, race or sect. Rather, its features determine the human need wherever he is for support and assistance.

It is noteworthy that the distribution of humanitarian aid to the affected and the displaced takes place in their areas and their camps, which lack many humanitarian needs, and the authority is currently working through a number of axes to transport more urgent needs to Somalia.

Somalia is one of the countries in the Horn of Africa most affected by the drought that has afflicted the region, and its repercussions continue to haunt the victims and the afflicted who face difficult humanitarian conditions.



