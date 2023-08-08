According to information from Fernando Esquivel, the former footballer of the Rayados del Monterrey: Celso Ortíz, will sign for one year with the Tuzos del Pachucathus continuing his successful stint in Mexican soccer.
The Paraguayan played more than two hundred games with Club de Fútbol Monterrey. His leadership helped him become one of the team’s benchmarks, but before the arrival of Spanish Sergio Canales, those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz had to sacrifice a foreigner and decided on midfielder Celso Ortíz, who will continue to wear the colors blue and white, but now in Hidalgo.
In the next few hours, Celso Ortíz will undergo medical tests, and if everything goes well, he will already be at the disposal of the Uruguayan technical director Guillermo Almada, whose team has just been considerably dismantled and won the Mexican championship against the Red Devils of Toluca.
How have Pachuca fans reacted to this? On the one hand, there is illusion and joy. They know about the quality of the thirty-four-year-old footballer and they know well that he can inject hierarchy into midfield. But the fact that he is thirty-four years old is something that generates noise for them, since the Tuzos have always been characterized by having a young squad, more with the dynamism claimed by Professor Guillermo Almada.
In addition, they are concerned about what may be behind this transaction, as various sources say that this signing would unlock the negotiations for Luis Chávez, who dreams of going to Europe but still cannot find the right door.
