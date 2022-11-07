The arrival of Agustín Marchesín in America is complicated

The Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin He is one of the best goalkeepers who has worn the Club América shirt in modern times and a few years ago he decided to leave Coapa to arrive in Europe and maintain a more competitive level to go to the Argentine team.
Unfortunately for him, his time in the Old Continent has had more ups and downs than good times, in the porto He had to leave after losing ownership and is currently not having the best time in Spain with Celta de Vigo. His low level is compromising the Vigo team that is in the last positions of the classification and is in danger of relegation in this 2022/23 season.
Derived from the bad moment that the Spanish team is experiencing, the 34-year-old South American goalkeeper is receiving harsh and strong criticism from fans and specialists of Spanish soccer, due to the lack of security that he transmits in his goal and the large number of goals. that they have conceded (26) in only 13 commitments.
“Marchesín is one of the worst goalkeepers I’ve ever seen“; “Marchesín is the worst goalkeeper I’ve seen with this shield, sign a goalkeeper in January or at least bring Rubén“; “Not for a taxi, it’s amazing“; “Marchesín is not to blame for the 2 goals but it generates terrible insecurity for everyone“; “QHe doesn’t play anymore and he retires from soccer“, are just some of the comments that have been read on social networks about the former azulcrema goalkeeper.
It must be remembered that at present, the Eagles do not have any official goalkeeper for the Clausura 2023 and a few months ago the Agustin Marchesin was in the sights to return, however, it seems that it will no longer be like that and for now, there is talk that the board will renew William Ochoa after the World Cup and hope to renew the substitute in the same way Oscar Jimenezbut also the signing of Charles Acevedo.
