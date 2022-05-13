The Samur health workers attend to the victim of the Montecarmelo gangs before transferring her to the hospital. Emergencies Madrid

The first weekend of February will be remembered as one of the bloodiest involving youth gangs in Madrid. In a matter of hours, there were reports of stabbings and machetes in different parts of the city. Two of the assaults were fatal. The police announced this Friday the arrest of three alleged members of the Dominican Don’t Play (DDP) for one of those brawls, in which a 17-year-old teenager received two machetes in a park in Montecarmelo, in the north of the capital.

Montercarmelo is a residential area divided between the neighborhoods of El Goloso and Mirasierra (District of Fuencarral-El Pardo) with high purchasing power in which incidents of gangs do not usually occur. The victim was attacked by a group of armed youths when he was listening to music and drinking with friends in a park near the German School. The injuries were serious and he had to be transferred to a hospital in La Paz to receive medical attention.

The detainees allegedly belong to the chorus ―name given to the territorial groups into which they are divided within a gang― in Alcobendas, a town near the place where the attack took place and included in the anti-gang plan deployed by the Government Delegation in Madrid. The alleged gang members arrested are minors, just like the victim.

With this operation, all that remains to be done is to arrest the author or authors of the murder of Jaime Guerrero, the 15-year-old boy who died on Atocha street from a stab wound to the chest. This member of the Trinitarians had already been targeted by his rivals, the DDP, a few weeks before they managed to kill him. The police arrested around twenty gang members at the end of February, many of whom were involved in the different attacks that took place that tragic weekend. They also arrested the alleged perpetrators of the attack on Diego, the other fatality that night, just a few hours later, and the Civil Guard announced that some of those involved were also arrested in an operation in Toledo.

This week seven other minors also fell for the execution in the middle of the street and in broad daylight of Alejandro, a DDP, who was set up to take revenge, supposedly, for Jaime’s crime in February. Investigators attribute the stab wounds from which he died to a teenager who had just turned 14 a few days before the murder.

