The Central District Court of Novosibirsk has seized the property of the leaders of the Church of the Last Testament sect Vissarion (Sergei Torop) and his associates – Vadim Redkin and Vladimir Vedernikov. This is reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

Thus, a 2011 snow and swamp-going vehicle, a land plot with a house, and a church in the village of Petropavlovka were arrested near Vissarion. Redkin arrested two snowmobiles, a plot, houses in the village of Zharovsk and in the village of Cheremshanka in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Vedernikov lost the opportunity to use a trailer, an all-terrain vehicle, the site and the building of the Istoki school, the site and house in the village of Petropavlovka and a share of the building in Zharovsk. Also under arrest was a previously sold SUV in 2013.

The total amount of the seized property is estimated at eight million rubles.

In September, the leaders of the Church of the Last Testament were sent to jail. They are charged with the creation of a religious association, whose activities were accompanied by violence against citizens. Those arrested do not admit their guilt.

Followers of Torop from all regions of Russia live in the Vissarion community. They occupy several settlements in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. In the past, the head of the sect worked as a locksmith, and then went to the patrol service. In 1991 he declared himself Vissarion, and then – the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. His followers live in anticipation of the end of the world, the date of which is constantly being postponed.