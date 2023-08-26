Today, Saturday, the General Directorate of Intelligence in Iraq announced the arrest of two dangerous members of the terrorist organization “ISIS” in Kirkuk, north of Baghdad.

The Directorate said, in a press statement today reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “one of them was coming from one of the neighboring countries, and he was carrying a false identity to mislead our security forces and intended to enter Kirkuk Governorate by smuggling and reach Diyala Governorate to carry out terrorist operations inside the governorate, He was arrested in an elaborate ambush in Kirkuk.

She added, “The second belongs to the so-called Cubs of the Caliphate, and pledged allegiance to terrorist gangs in 2014, and has brothers who are prominent leaders of ISIS,” noting that “he was arrested in the Laylan district of Kirkuk governorate, after careful field follow-up.”

In turn, the Popular Mobilization Forces announced today the launch of a joint security operation in Salah al-Din, north of Baghdad. The authority stated, in a press statement, that “the operation included conducting a complete survey and inspection of a number of areas and villages in eastern Salah al-Din, including the village of Khashamaneh, the village of Al-Husayniyyah, and Bir Ahmed.” She pointed out that “the operation comes within the joint efforts made to secure the area in conjunction with the approaching visit of Arbaeen.”