Friday, January 6, 2023



The Government of Mexico has confirmed the death of 29 people, including ten soldiers, during the violent operation to arrest Ovidio Guzmán, son of the jailed drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, that past Thursday in Sinaloa.

At a press conference, the Secretary General of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González, has confirmed the death of another 19 “violators of the law” in reference to the armed men who tried to prevent the recapture of Guzmán.

Ovidio Guzmán, who according to the Government is the leader of the Los Menores faction, related to the Sinaloa Cartel, was apprehended by public forces on Thursday in Culiacán (in the northwest of the state), in an operation that degenerated into a campaign battle for the whole city. Another 21 people were detained in the course of the operation, which ended with no civilian casualties to regret, according to Sandoval González.

In the operation, the security forces seized a true arsenal with four Barrett 50-caliber sniper rifles and six other machine guns of the same caliber, 26 weapons and 13 vehicles, chargers, cartridges and tactical equipment. Another forty vans were disabled, 26 of them armored. “The Mexican State will provide all its support to the families of the deceased,” Secretary Sandoval has guaranteed, who thanked the military for carrying out their work.