This happened during a military operation carried out before dawn on Thursday in the outskirts of Culiacán, the stronghold of the “Sinaloa” drug cartel in western Mexico.

The gang members responded to the arrest of Ovidio “El Raton” Guzmán, by “paralyzing the city, kidnapping residents and setting vehicles on fire.”

These developments come days before US President Joe Biden’s scheduled visit to Mexico.

Similar acts of violence prompted Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to release Ovidio Guzmán in 2019.