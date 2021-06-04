Paris (Reuters)

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and placed under guard over allegations of match-fixing, sources told Reuters on Friday.

A police source and the French Tennis Federation said the player had been arrested, but without giving reasons.

However, a source familiar with the case indicated that the arrest was linked to match-fixing.

French prosecutors opened an investigation last September into allegations of match-fixing in the French Open women’s doubles match.

The investigation of fraud by an organized group and direct and indirect corruption related to a match between Romanian duo Andrea Mito and Patricia Marie against Czykova and American Madison Berengle.

Shamil Tarpishev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, said he had been informed of Szykhova’s situation.

Russia’s TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation. Tarpishev was quoted as saying: We have not received any documents related to the case so it is difficult to assess what happened.

The Russian Federation for the game was not immediately available for comment, and the integrity unit, which deals with corruption in sports, declined to comment.