Four perpetrators of the Crocus attack did not appeal the extension of their arrest

The alleged perpetrators of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall did not appeal the court’s decision to extend their arrest until November 22, writes RIA Novosti.

On Friday, August 16, the Basmanny Court in Moscow extended the arrest of the alleged perpetrators of the terrorist attack, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Murodali Rachabalizoda, as well as Muhammadsobiru Faizov and Shamsidin Fariduni, until November 22.

“Entered into force,” the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that none of those who took part in organizing and carrying out the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow should escape just retribution. The head of state also called international terrorism one of the most serious threats of our time.

On March 22, four armed men broke into the Crocus before a concert by the Piknik group, opened fire and set the building on fire. The attackers later fled in a car and were detained in the Bryansk region. According to the latest data, 145 people became victims of the terrorist attack.