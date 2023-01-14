Torres was arrested upon his return by plane from the United States to appear before the court, and is suspected of complicity with the rioters, but he maintains his innocence.

Earlier, Brazilian reports stated that a draft statement was found in the home of the former Minister of Justice stipulating emergency measures that would have allowed the result of the presidential elections won by Luis Inacio Lula da Silva to be annulled.

The Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper reported that he found the document during federal police raids at Anderson Torres’ home after a Supreme Court judge issued an arrest warrant for him on suspicion of being “complicit” in the attack by Bolsonaro supporters on centers of power in Brasilia. Sunday.

“A well done plan”

Among the measures contained in a 3-page text published by the newspaper, on Friday, is that the federal government control the Supreme Electoral Court, which is charged with overseeing the proper conduct of the electoral process, “to ensure the preservation of transparency and the approval of the regularity of the presidential election process in 2022.”

Many jurists consider this procedure unconstitutional, and the practical aim is to cancel the election result won by Lula.

According to the newspaper that revealed the scandal, this draft may be the first element of irrefutable evidence that Bolsonaro’s circles were preparing a coup in the event of his defeat in the elections.

The presidential decree, which was not ultimately issued, provided for the establishment of an “Election Organizing Committee” to replace the Supreme Electoral Court, headed by a majority of members from the Ministry of Defense (eight out of 17).

The document bears no date, but Jair Bolsonaro’s name is printed at the end in a space designated for his signature.

“out of context”

Torres, from the United States, said on Twitter that “this draft was likely part of a pile of documents that were supposed to be destroyed in time” and that its content had been leaked and taken “out of context”.

Torres had moved to the United States when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, congressional headquarters and the Supreme Court in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, vandalizing and looting its contents.

The former minister had since January 2 held the position of head of security in the Federal District of Brasília, but left on vacation immediately after the events.

Torres asserts his innocence and promised to return to Brazil and surrender to the authorities, without specifying a date.