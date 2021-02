The leader of the Al-Qaeda branch in Yemen and the Arabian Peninsula, Khaled Batarfi, was arrested several months ago, according to a UN report.

The report, prepared by a United Nations monitoring team and sent to the Security Council, indicated that Batarfi, who took over the leadership of al-Qaeda in Yemen and the Arabian Peninsula a year ago, was arrested during an “operation in al-Ghaydah city in al-Mahra governorate in October” that also led to the death of his deputy Saad Atef al-Awlaki.