A great state of anger erupted in Egypt, after the aforementioned “YouTuber” appeared in a video with her child and her daughter, claiming that she had caught them in an obscene position, which resulted in a great controversy, and complaints were filed against her accusing her of exploiting children to make profits via the Internet, which necessitated The authorities intervened, and the prosecution ordered her arrest.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior stated that:

The security services of the Qalyubia Security Directorate managed to seize the blogger “H.S.E.” She was known as “Umm Ziyad”, residing in Al-Khusous district in Qalyubia, based on permission from the Public Prosecution.

The arrest of the accused came after she posted a video clip on the social networking site, during which she appears with her children and claims that they practiced immoral acts, with the aim of achieving high viewership rates for financial gain.

Confronting the accused, she admitted to having committed the incident, and the mobile phone used in the incident was seized, and the prosecution took over the investigation.

Reports against the blog

Lawyer Noha Al-Jundi was among those who filed complaints against Umm Ziyad, and she told Sky News Arabia that the Public Prosecution office is continuing investigations with the accused and confronted her with several accusations.

She continued that the accusations that the prosecution is investigating with the accused are human trafficking and endangering her children’s life, exploiting them to reap profits and views, and defaming their reputation by claiming that they have sex, as well as violating their sanctity and exploiting them commercially, in addition to misusing social media.

She noted that the accused, during the investigations, tried to deny that she had deliberately exploited or trafficked her children, but admitted that she had done this to bring views and profit, but she did not know that it was against the law.

Demands to drop custody