The news spread rapidly. Filled with amazement and disbelief we learned that one of the most emblematic figures of the Organized crime in Mexicowas arrested. Ismael Zambada Garcia “El Mayo”was Captured in El Paso, Texasaccording to information confirmed by the United States Department of Justice (USA)last Thursday. In fact, the first updated photograph that was released of his image caused a great stir. He was not alone. With him, Joaquin Guzman Lopez was also arrested (he son of “El Chapo” Guzman).

They say that in politics there are no coincidences and the detention from one of criminal leaders longest-lived of the “Sinaloa Cartel“, it’s a event that caused an intense shock and it raised many questions. After spending decades in the shadows, without being deprived of his freedom or arrested, his figure was on the way to becoming a legend. No one remained in his position for so long. His cautious, cautious, careful, pragmatic and discreet handling of the crime earned him respect and admiration. In fact, his level of influence gave him the character of the most experienced and balanced voice within organized crime. A kind of arbiter and censor. That changed.

In the midst of the electoral campaign in the USA, where the Republican candidate Donald Trumpleads the polls, this unprecedented arrest happens that changes the game. One of the slogans stronger Trump’s It is precisely that the Organized crime in Mexico is out of control. His proposal to “intervene militarily to combat the cartels on Mexican territory” generates strong sympathies. For their part, the Democrats lost strength with the replacement of their candidate, the current President, Joe Bidenby candidate Kamala Harris. Stragglers needed a boost.

With the arrest of “Mayo” Zambada the Democrats return to the fray. On the one hand, they achieve the Biden administration’s most significant arrestBut more importantly, they remove one of the most powerful flags of the candidate Trump. They claim great success in public safety, (drug trafficking), and they take away one of the slogans that gave the most returns to his opponent, (along with the illegal migration).

The arrest is a sign of the Democrats’ great power. They are returning with force to the fight for the presidency. It is no small achievement. Without military operations, nor a display of force, the most elusive criminal leader for years went to meet his destiny. There were no shots, nor chases. In what seems to be an agreed-upon delivery, the Department of Justice achieved this arrest. It claims the success, but also secures the information that comes with it. It reserves it before it could fall into the hands of its competition. A strong blow on the table.

What happened? What persuaded the “Mayo” Zambada to get on a plane and head to “El Paso” Texas? Was there a split in his inner group? It seems like a bold move, who else is going to follow his example? And the other cartels? Perhaps the Republican candidate’s snubs about what they were going to do when they got into power influenced “Mayo” (or his inner group) to give in to negotiations with the American government. It seems that Republican arrogance played against them, precipitating the decision to surrender. The merit and advantage goes to the current Democratic government.

Let’s not be mistaken, both Republicans and Democrats consider the serious crisis of deaths due to fentanyl consumption in the United States to be an external problem, coming from outside its borders. Now, it is one of the most relevant issues on the bilateral agenda with Mexico. It was declared a risk to national security. American society is looking for answers and for deaths due to fentanyl overdoses to end. In the midst of the campaign, the voices of candidates, governors, former officials and conservative legislators are growing, calling for a military intervention in Mexico, a war in which cartels are designated as terrorist organizations, but we already had a war against organized crime. There was no winner. Only our dead.

Something is also clear with the arrest of “Mayo” Zambada: the fentanyl route of gold, blood and death (which generated so many profits) is about to end. The economic benefits will no longer be the same. The cost of lives, the social and political cost of fentanyl is enormous. Republicans and Democrats agree to end its trafficking. Now, with the information in the hands of the US government, there could be an interruption of the trafficking routes, as well as the supply in the different markets and areas of control of the Sinaloa Cartel. And this is where the Mexican government, the local government, comes in. It cannot be negligent or negligent about what could happen.

You don’t need to be an expert to see the serious problems that come with this. If the golden economic spillover from fentanyl ends, how will cartel members maintain their standard of living? Imagine the city of Culiacán. For example, think of the real estate bubble that raised the price of housing to unsustainable levels. Without this purchasing power, a serious crisis in the sector is clearly foreseeable. And it is not the only area of ​​the local economy that experiences this distortion. The local and federal government must be very attentive. A serious economic crisis and a strong increase in crime could be unleashed.

Destabilization in the territories where organized crime operates. Accustomed to cohesion and adaptation, the Sinaloa Cartel could enter a phase of crisis. If the money no longer arrives, where will it come from? The cases of kidnappings, extortions, robberies, thefts and homicides could increase, increasing the climate of insecurity and fear among the population. Also, the capture could trigger a fierce fight to achieve control within the criminal organization itself. In addition, it could leave totally exposed (or compromised) the economic, operational and logistical capacity of the different factions within its group, despite its ability to adapt. Not to mention the challenges with other cartels that seek to take advantage of the situation to expand their territory and operations, producing strong confrontations. Revenge and alliances. The population would be exposed.

The federal government and the new administration team must be very attentive. This could be the president-elect’s biggest challenge. Her success or failure.

