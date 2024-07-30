The 4 cases against ‘El Mayo’ Zambada that could leave him in prison for life in the US

Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada faces at least four legal cases in different US courts with sentences that could leave him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Texas. In Texas, Zambada is one of 24 drug lords indicted in 2012 for 38 crimes. Prosecutors accuse Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison, of leading the Sinaloa Cartel and engaging in cocaine trafficking, money laundering, kidnapping and murder. The indictment accuses him of being “responsible” for the “importation and distribution of thousands of kilos of cocaine and marijuana” to the United States between 2000 and 2012 through various transportation routes that included the international bridge between Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua, Mexico) and El Paso (Texas, USA). It also holds Zambada and El Chapo responsible for the 2009 murder of American drug trafficker Sergio Saucedo, who was kidnapped in Texas and taken to Mexico, where he was mutilated for losing a shipment of marijuana.

NY. Last February, prosecutors updated the charges against Zambada in a court in the Eastern District of New York, where he is accused of 17 drug trafficking offenses. The U.S. Justice Department accuses him of leading the Sinaloa Cartel, an organization through which he has trafficked several tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana, and of having earned billions of dollars from this business. It is also the only case against him that includes a new charge that the Justice Department is highlighting for its impact: trafficking in fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has generated a serious crisis of overdose deaths in the United States and has become the center of the authorities’ anti-drug policy. It also accuses Zambada of having hired hitmen who have committed “hundreds of violent acts” to strengthen his power within the organization and punish disloyalties and failures.

D.C. In 2002, he was charged with drug trafficking in a District of Columbia court along with one of his sons, Vicente Zambada Niebla, known as El Vicentillo, and his former right-hand man Javier Torres Félix. According to the report signed by prosecutor Patrick Hearn, the defendants had conspired since 1992 to import “five kilograms or more of a mixture containing cocaine” and “manufacture and distribute five kilograms or more” of said mixture “with the intention and knowledge” that it would be distributed illegally in the United States. The document also mentions violations of the law for complicity and confiscation and describes the collaboration between the Sinaloa Cartel and Colombian drug traffickers that provided tons of cocaine by boat to Mexican traffickers until the end of 1997.

California. Since 2014, he has been charged with four counts in a California court along with two of his sons: Ismael Zambada Sicairos, known as Mayito Flaco, who has never been arrested, and Ismael Zambada Imperial, known as El Mayito Gordo, who was extradited to the United States in 2019 and released in 2022. Since 2005, El Mayo “deliberately participated in a criminal enterprise to violate” drug trafficking laws, then-prosecutor Laura Duffy noted in her writing. The co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel would have conspired to traffic or distribute in the United States more than 150 kilos of cocaine, more than 100 kilos of marijuana, more than a kilo of heroin and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.