El Mayo Zambada was taken to the United States “against his will,” according to his lawyer

Ismael’s lawyer May Zambada García, Frank Pérez, reported this Friday that the Sinaloa drug lord did not surrender voluntarily on Thursday to the United States authorities, according to statements collected by the criminal justice editor of the American media Los Angeles Times, Keegan Hamilton: “I have no comment except to say that he did not surrender voluntarily. He was brought in against his will,” said Zambada Garcia’s defense attorney, who says his client has pleaded not guilty to all charges in federal court in El Paso, Texas.