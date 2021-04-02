Blogger Edward Biel (real name – Eduard Biel) was detained as a suspect in an accident on Smolenskaya Square in Moscow due to his popularity. This was stated by lawyer Sergei Zhorin, Channel Five reports.

“It seems that society has already sentenced him and is awaiting punishment. Any other person would hardly have been detained, but Eduard understands that he is a popular blogger, and the requirements for him are more severe, ”the defender explained.

He added that no traces of alcohol or drugs were found in the blogger’s blood. Zhorin also denied information that his client had unpaid fines. According to him, during searches in the capital’s apartment of the blogger, law enforcement officers “did not establish anything and did not seize anything.”

Bil was previously detained for 48 hours. During interrogation, he revealed the causes of the accident.

A major accident involving five vehicles occurred on April 1 at about 11:40 am when leaving the tunnel towards Smolenskaya Square on the outside of the Garden Ring. One person was injured. On the fact of the accident, a criminal case was opened under Part 1 of Article 264 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, which, by negligence, resulted in the infliction of serious harm to human health”).