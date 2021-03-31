The arrest of an “ISIS judge” in a refugee camp

Today, Wednesday, Kurdish forces announced that they had arrested the “judge” of the terrorist organization ISIS in the “Al-Hol” camp in northern Syria, on the fourth day of a security crackdown.

And local agencies reported that the “Al-Ashayes” forces “arrested Abu Muhammad Al-Jumaili today, and indicated that he was born in the Iraqi city of Anbar in 1959, and that he was working within the ranks of Al-Qaeda in Iraq, before joining ISIS, as a legitimate and deceased emir.”

She added that he “continued his work even after hiding from view among the residents of Al-Hol camp.”

On March 28, the Asayish, with the support of the Syrian Democratic Forces, announced the start of a large-scale security campaign, dubbed the “Humanity and Security” campaign, in the camp, which is located 45 kilometers east of the city of Hasakah in northern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that Kurdish forces arrested 42 people as part of an operation to detain suspects, most of them from the extremist “ISIS” organization, after a series of murders inside the camp.