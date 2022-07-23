The judge spoke of Alessia Pifferi’s psychological dependence on her partner: she chose the man for her little girl

After the interrogation in prison, the investigating judge validated the arrest of Alessia Pifferi. He ruled out premeditation as had instead been requested by the Public Prosecutor, but recognized the aggravating circumstance for futile reasons.

As reported by the Corriere della Serathe judge stressed the link of psychological dependence of the accused against her partner. Alessia Pifferi preferred to put a stable relationship with the man before her child’s well-being, even at the cost of condemning the fruit of her womb to death.

During the interrogation, the 37-year-old justified herself by saying that she was afraid that because of her daughter the story with her man could end and that in those days when she returned to Milan with him, she preferred do not interrupt the days even though he was afraid Diana would die.

She had told him the girl was at the sea with his sister, for this reason the companion did not worry about the situation. He was unaware that the 16-month-old girl was home alone, dying of starvation.

When more days than usual began to pass, I began to be concretely afraid that the child would die, but still I wished it would not happen. It was a kind of hope, it was a little bit the thought that maybe the things I had left her were enough.

The fear of losing a partner and the fear of losing a daughter. Alessia Pifferi has chosen a man to be her daughter. And she now she has them lost bothbecause when she returned home, after her 6-day vacation, she found Diana now dead and now she is in prison waiting to be convicted of murder.

La Pifferi had already left Diana alone in the house, but never for such a long time. The little girl was forced to be alone, in a camping cot, with a bottle of milk. Investigators suspect that the woman may have given her a powerful tranquilizer. This would explain why her neighbors didn’t hear her cry. It will be only theautopsy to give answers.