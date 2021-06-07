Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor, Director of the Transportation Security Department in Dubai, confirmed the arrest of a man of Asian nationality for violating public morals in the Dubai Metro cabin, and causing inconvenience to its users through inappropriate behavior and behavior that distorted the public appearance, in addition to his violation of the decision issued by The Public Prosecutor of the State regarding the implementation of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties issued by the Council of Ministers’ decision to limit the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19).

Brigadier Obaid Al Hathboor explained that the arrest of the Asian came after the spread of a video clip of him on social media, while he was committing acts contrary to public morals inside the Dubai Metro cabin and causing inconvenience to users without regard for them and respect for their privacy, and his failure to comply with the necessary behaviors, regulations and laws while using public transportation. .

He stressed that Federal Penal Code No. 3 of 1987 punishes violating public morals and causing disturbance to others by imprisonment, a fine, or one of these two penalties, in accordance with Article 361, which states: “A penalty of imprisonment not exceeding six months and a fine of not more than five thousand dirhams or one of the These two penalties shall apply to anyone who publicly declares a call or songs or shouts or utters a speech contrary to morals, and anyone who publicly tempts others to commit debauchery by any means.

He also confirmed that the arrest of the man also came for violating the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus, as he appeared in the circulating video clip not wearing a muzzle inside the Dubai Metro cabin, at a time when all public transport users adhere to precautionary measures in order to achieve public safety for all.