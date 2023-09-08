Anthropology student Jhon Kelvin Álvarez, in an image from his social networks.

The Venezuelan authorities deprived of his liberty and brought before the courts the young university student John Kelvin Álvarez, for allegedly being related to the group of six trade unionists accused of terrorism and criminal association, sentenced to 16 years in prison after a brief criminal trial last month. Álvarez, 24, an anthropology student at the Central University of Venezuela, was reported missing on August 30 and his relatives found out the next day that he was detained by the police. He was arrested on Bolívar avenue, near the Palace of Justice, in the center of the city, apparently pasting protest posters with Venezuelan and Ukrainian flags. As happened with the sentenced union leaders, the authorities informed the defense that Álvarez already had an arrest warrant for alleged terrorist activities since 2022. The evidence against him would be supported by a procedure of the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, Dgcim.

Joel García and Eduardo Torres, Álvarez’s defense lawyers, stated that the student was tortured and ill-treated by the police officers who interrogated him, that they took his belongings -a very common procedure in the Chavismo police in their repressive procedures-, and that They forced him to record a video in which he himself stated his link with the unionists taken to prison and described their terrorist activities.

The young man’s mother, accompanied by the lawyers, testified before the Ombudsman’s Office, in downtown Caracas, that her son “was given several intelligent blows, designed to leave no trace, and they applied electricity” to his testicles, ribs and knees. “I want to call on the Ombudsman, Alfredo Ruiz, to do everything in his power. If he is here, it is to prevent that from happening.” Álvarez himself denounced that he was hit on the head with a baseball bat covered with covers and with a door, while he was being interrogated.

Spokespersons of the National Trade Union Coalition, a group of civil activists, also denounced the torture of Álvarez, and stated that the video that the Venezuelan police have that links him to the union leader Carlos Salazar – a member of the Coalition, whom they presumably also intend to prosecute- “was made by the force”. The Coalition’s directive holds the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, and the Minister of the Interior and Justice, Remigio Ceballos, responsible for the freedom and physical integrity of Álvarez. Neither the public powers nor the politicians or opposition parties have yet ruled on this case.

The rectory authorities of the Central University of Venezuela issued a statement in which they expressed their “concern” at the arrest of Álvarez, who is also a member of the Committee of Users of the University Dining Room. The text, signed by the new rector, Victor Rago, states: “the circumstances surrounding the event are far from clear. There is no official information from the Public Ministry and the presentation of bachelor Álvarez in the control court, if he is accused of any crime, which he should have done before the expiration of the period of 48 hours following his arrest.” “We demand that the authorities guarantee the physical, psychiatric and moral integrity of the bachelor John Kelvin Álvarez, as provided in article 46 of the National Constitution and strictly abide by the prescriptions of the rule of law,” the text concludes.

The NGO Provea -Venezuelan human rights education and action program-, one of the most important in the country, also criticized the criminalization of Álvarez, and denounced in a statement that the measure “is part of a pattern of harassment against students, leaders unions, politicians, non-governmental organizations and the entire Venezuelan civil society”. “They try to close the civic space in the face of the demand for rights, starvation wages and lack of democracy,” they add. On its Twitter account, Provea considers it “very important” that the International Criminal Court take note and continue its investigations into the excesses and excesses that are committed in Venezuela.

