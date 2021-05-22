The Criminal Investigation Department of the Central Region Police Department in Sharjah arrested a person of the nationality of an Arab country who specialized in stealing abandoned and neglected vehicles by their owners for long periods, in empty dirt squares and roads between residential buildings, within a short time after receiving the report.

The Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al-Riyami, explained that a report was received by the Central Region Police by an Arab, in which he stated that an unknown person had stolen his vehicle with its license plates from the back of the building in which he resides, after he confessed to his negligence for leaving the vehicle key inside it at the time of its departure .

Immediately, a research team was formed from the Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation at the Department, to carry out search and investigation work for the missing vehicle and to seize the perpetrator, and through continuous follow-up on the part of the team members, the stolen vehicle was detected, and after collecting the evidence, one of the persons of Arab nationality was arrested. After it was discovered that he who had stolen the car and sold it to another person, and confronting the vehicle, the subject of the report, admitted that he had stolen it, in addition to committing the theft of other vehicles whose owners left them parked for long periods in public squares without use, and based on his confession of what was attributed to him, he was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution In Sharjah.

Al-Riyami pointed out that the Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Community Police Department, in cooperation with the Traffic and Patrols Department, and the Sharjah City Municipality, earlier launched a field campaign targeting abandoned, abandoned, and wanted vehicles, after monitoring a number of parked vehicles for long periods by their owners. , Which may be exploited in its case in illegal activities, or may be tampered with or stolen by the weak-minded, as part of its efforts to enhance security and safety in the emirate.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

