The arrest of a person chanting expressions in support of terrorist groups in the Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI (Al-Ittihad) – The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a media spokesman for the Makkah Region Police as saying that the Grand Mosque’s security had spotted a person chanting expressions in support of terrorist groups and organizations after Tuesday afternoon prayers.

The spokesman said, “The Grand Mosque’s security force spotted a person carrying a white weapon and chanting expressions in support of terrorist groups and organizations after Tuesday afternoon prayers, on the first floor of the Grand Mosque.”

He added that the security forces “immediately arrested and arrested this person.”

“Lawful measures have been taken against him,” he explained.