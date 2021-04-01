Thursday, April 1, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The arrest of a person chanting expressions in support of terrorist groups in the Grand Mosque

by admin
April 1, 2021
in World
0


Holy Kaaba

ABU DHABI (Al-Ittihad) – The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a media spokesman for the Makkah Region Police as saying that the Grand Mosque’s security had spotted a person chanting expressions in support of terrorist groups and organizations after Tuesday afternoon prayers.
The spokesman said, “The Grand Mosque’s security force spotted a person carrying a white weapon and chanting expressions in support of terrorist groups and organizations after Tuesday afternoon prayers, on the first floor of the Grand Mosque.”
He added that the security forces “immediately arrested and arrested this person.”
“Lawful measures have been taken against him,” he explained.

Source: Agencies

.
#arrest #person #chanting #expressions #support #terrorist #groups #Grand #Mosque

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Le Carré's latest master twist: the novelist became an Irish citizen before he died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.