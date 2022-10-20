And the US police added that a man who said he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court next to the Capitol building, was arrested Wednesday after three firearms were found in his truck, according to the agency “Reuters”.

In a statement, congressional police said Tony Payne, 80, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested on charges of bringing weapons to the Capitol.

Police stopped two passengers in the truck, but they were not detained.

Congressional police officers spotted the white car parked illegally near the US Supreme Court building at about 3:45 pm local time, and when they approached the three passengers said they had come to deliver documents to the court.

Police said Payne told officers he had weapons in the truck, and the search led to the discovery of two pistols, a shotgun, a tube and ammunition boxes.

She added that dozens of people are arrested each year for bringing weapons onto congressional grounds.