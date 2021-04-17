The Criminal Investigation Department of the Sharjah Police General Command seized a gang consisting of nine Asian people, including a woman, after the arrest of the first accused (H.A.M.), based on the report of the theft of gold jewelry and money from multiple currencies, from one of the Homes in the city of Sharjah, and investigations revealed the members of the gang formation, as they all confessed, after their arrest, to details of their roles in the case.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, said: “The department received a report from a citizen stating that her house was being stolen while she was outside. After entering the house, she discovered the theft of gold jewelry, in addition to a sum of money worth 300 thousand dirhams, in addition to other sums of money from foreign currencies, equivalent to a total value of 415 thousand and 675 dirhams, which she and her mother kept in their rooms.

He stated that a team of criminal investigations and investigation officers had been formed to conduct research and investigation and collect the necessary inferences, and the characteristics of the perpetrator were determined that matched the specifications of a person with previous records, and in the same criminal method that he used to follow.

He continued: “The team members were able to arrest the accused inside his home, and after searching and inspecting his home, sums of money and gold jewelry were found, and by asking about the seizures, he confessed to stealing several houses, and that these sums and jewelery were the proceeds of thefts, and by confronting him with the theft report submitted by the complainant, he confessed that he committed After their arrest, they all confessed to what was attributed to them, and their roles in the case, which varied between receiving and disposing of the stolen money, receiving the stolen money and transferring it abroad, and after the perpetrators confessed what was attributed to them, they were arrested and referred to the prosecution office. General Sharjah ».





