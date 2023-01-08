The Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department of the Central Region Police Department in Sharjah arrested a gang of 4 Asians who specialized in vehicle theft.

In detail, the Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department, Colonel Hamid Saeed Al-Jallaf, said that the department had received several reports stating that a number of vehicles had been stolen in front of the homes of their relatives, after the owners left the vehicle’s key inside it at the time of its departure.

Colonel Al-Jallaf indicated that, in light of the reports submitted, a team of criminal investigators and investigators was formed to search, investigate and collect the necessary inferences, which enabled the team to identify people after they were suspected of being related to these cases, and by following up on their movements, the team was able to catch them one by one. Within a tight ambush, and when they were confronted with the charges against them, they confessed to having committed the theft of four vehicles from the same area and in the same criminal manner.

The Acting Director of the Central Region Police Department stated that, through investigation with the three defendants, they admitted that they have a fourth partner who undertakes the tasks of buying stolen vehicles and disposing of them without contracts that transmit their ownership, and in light of these data, all the arrested persons involved in this case were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in Sharjah to complete the investigation. Legal procedures against them, which resulted in the recovery of all stolen vehicles to their owners.

Al-Jallaf called on vehicle owners to ensure that the vehicle is closed before leaving and not to leave the key inside for any reason, and to park their vehicles in safe places, so that people with weak souls do not have the opportunity to steal them.