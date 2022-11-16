A statement issued by the Jordanian General Security said, “The anti-drug thwarted an attempt to smuggle 1.5 kilograms of cocaine into the bowels of a foreign traveler of South American nationality coming to the kingdom via Queen Alia International Airport,” thirty kilometers south of Amman.

He explained that the workers in the Drug Control Department inside the airport spotted the traveler with “indications that he had hidden quantities of drugs inside his intestines, and he was immediately taken to Al-Bashir Hospital” in Amman, and “when he was photographed by x-ray, the pictures showed the presence of a group of capsules inside his body.”

The statement indicated that the traveler “at that time confessed to his attempt to smuggle a quantity of cocaine into his bowels,” and 45 capsules were removed from his body “by medical methods,” which turned out to contain 1.5 kilograms of cocaine.

For its part, the Jordanian army announced in a statement that “the Jordanian Border Guard forces thwarted at dawn on Wednesday an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle large quantities of narcotics coming from Syrian territory.”

The statement quoted an official military source in the General Command as saying: “The border guard forces detected, through forward observations, that a group of smugglers illegally crossed the border from Syrian territory to Jordanian territory.”

He added, “Quick reaction patrols were deployed and the rules of engagement were applied with direct fire on them, which led to the injury of one of them and the escape of the others into the Syrian depth.”