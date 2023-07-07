The Ajman Police General Command managed to arrest three people of Arab nationality only 12 hours after they stole gold jewelry from the gold market in the Emirate of Ajman.

In detail, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigations and Investigation Department at Ajman Police, said that a report was received from the Operations Room stating that gold jewelry was stolen from a gold store, valued at one million and one hundred thousand dirhams, and a cash amount of forty thousand dirhams.

By going to the site and examining the shop, it was found that the owner of the shop did not turn on the alarm bell connected to the central operations room due to his negligence, which caused a delay in the seizure process. However, a team was immediately formed from the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, and by research and investigation to identify the perpetrators, it was found that they had practiced several forms of misleading and apostate. Misleading masks and they changed their clothes several times in an attempt to mislead the men of justice, but the detectives, with their experience and skill, were able to identify the perpetrators and it turned out that they are of Arab nationality.

With the efforts and skill of the detectives and investigations men, the whereabouts of the first suspect were located in the Emirate of Sharjah, and in coordination with the Sharjah Police, he was arrested and called (A.G), an Arab national, and the second suspect was arrested in the Rumaila area in the Emirate of Ajman, and he is called (T.D) an Arab, and then The third accused was arrested in the new industrial area in the Emirate of Ajman, and he is called (S.A.), also an Arab, who led and planned the robbery.

When asked about the incident, they admitted that they had committed the crime of theft, as one of them stated that the stolen goods were distributed among them and they dispersed after the theft to mislead the policemen, so all the stolen goods, estimated at one million, one hundred and forty thousand dirhams, were recovered.

The Director of the Investigations and Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police praised the experience, sophistication and competence of the investigators and their quick procedures in search and investigation, which enabled them to apprehend the perpetrators in record time and recover all the stolen items. It is subject to the law, stressing that the Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with anyone who tries to tamper with or harm the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.