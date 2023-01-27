Garland said in a statement that the three men were planning to commit the crime in exchange for money.

According to Garland, prosecutors have indicted 3 people belonging to an organized gang from Eastern Europe, linked to the Iranian government, for carrying out the assassination attempt.

He added that the victim worked to expose human rights violations in Iran.

The US Secretary of Justice did not mention the name of the journalist and human rights activist, but the American activist of Iranian origin, Masih Alinejad, published a video clip on Twitter, in which she confirmed that she was the person concerned.

She said she had just returned from the FBI headquarters in New York, where she had a meeting with 12 agents in the office.

She added that she learned from the FBI that there were 3 people in New York who tried to kill her on American soil.

And she added, raising her left hand, pointing to her face, “Yes, this is the face of the person who was targeted by the assassination plot,” confirming that she was not afraid for her life.