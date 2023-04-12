The National Police have arrested a man in the Pajarillos neighborhood of Valladolid, named Alejandro GE, alias rini, known for his criminal record and who was wanted for multiple episodes of reckless driving, without a permit or under the influence of drugs. Police sources affirm that these episodes are attributed to blows from what is known as the bmw band, criminal group that in Valladolid and nearby provinces robs bars with frequent butrons and flees with stolen high-end vehicles. The defendant, who has been brought to justice, has an extensive police file for his participation in robberies or shootings. The operation has resulted in another arrestee, a relative of the defendant, who threw a chair at the agents who tried to put the man who had been persecuted for more than a year under police control. This has caused injuries of varying degrees to the five uniformed officers who intercepted him at the home, who needed reinforcements from a larger device because the arrested person asked his relatives to come to the property to prevent the operation that has deprived him of his liberty.

The police intervention occurred in the early hours of this Wednesday when the officials entered the building on Cuclillo street, in a depressed area of ​​the city, where the defendant was, on whom nine judicial claims weigh: three of arrest and admission to prison and six detention and appearance. All of these lawsuits relate to reckless driving, driving without a valid permit, or driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Said accusations correspond to his belonging to the BMW Gang, which according to police sources has multiple ramifications given the “effectiveness” of the method of blowing up cars in businesses or department stores and fleeing in those high-end, stolen vehicles that end up burning or abandoning. Several times these high-speed escapes have resulted in accidents or high-risk situations for the Police or the Civil Guard while they are being pursued.

Another man, as reported by the National Police, has been arrested “for attacking law enforcement officers” after throwing a chair at them and thus trying to thwart the arrest of his relative. Alejandro GE confronted the agents, fighting with them, and when he tried to get away he caused minor injuries to five of the policemen. “Upon noticing the police presence, the individual ran to the door of his home pushing one of the agents, starting a struggle between the man and the two policemen who were there, needing the support of three more agents who were in the building given the aggressiveness that the man showed by hitting the head, elbowing and kicking the officials,” the Police said. This rebellion was aggravated by the screams of the subject who called on his neighbors to leave their houses to prevent his entry into dungeons. In this way, despite the fact that it was late at night, some 30 people went out into the street in a hostile attitude, which caused the officials to take cover in the doorway due to the impossibility of leaving.

The central office had another six police vehicles and up to 12 reinforcement agents who managed to get the fugitive into the car. The deployment had to deal with the dozen individuals gathered on the public highway, who “addressed them in a hostile attitude with canes, sticks or chairs.” The detainee was seized a 10-centimeter knife and a total of 655 euros in bills. This Wednesday morning, one of the relatives of the man who went to look for the neighborhood of Las Delicias has also been arrested. He is accused of an alleged crime of attacking the agents of the authority, since he threw a chair at them during the scuffle.

Rini is a well-known figure for the authorities in Valladolid. In May 2021 he served a three-month prison sentence and in April 2019 he was arrested along with three men for a robbery at a bar in another Valladolid neighborhood. That same year, he participated in a shootout.