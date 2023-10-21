The investigating judge of Sassari revoked the arrest of the mother of the abandoned newborn and also changed her crime

In recent hours, the investigating judge has made a truly important decision on the matter of abandoned newborn baby in Osilo. He revoked the arrest of her mother and also changed the crime she was accused of. From attempted crime to child abandonment.

All are underway investigations for this very serious episode, which shocked thousands of people. Above all, however, of the woman’s family, since they were not aware of this at all pregnancy.

The drama took place at dawn Wednesday 18 October. Around 5.30. Precisely in the small municipality of Osilowhere the woman lives, which is located in the province of Sassari.

It is not clear whether the mother was aware of this pregnancy, but she gave birth to alone in the bathroom of his home. Subsequently she severed the umbilical cord and then he takes the little one and takes him outside.

She left him naked, with the umbilical cord still attached, under a parked car. The child’s grandmother, woken up by a commotion, also went out to check on what she was doing herself happening.

However, when she heard his desperate cry, she quickly realized the severity of the situation. That’s why she wrapped the little one in a blanket and then she alerted help promptly.

Abandoned newborn: the investigating judge’s decision for his mother

Francis, that’s what the doctors decided to call him, and they rushed him to the hospital in Sassari. Luckily, despite what he has experienced, he turns out to be okay good health conditions.

The mother was also hospitalized. Today the first hearing was held before the Gip. On this occasion the Judge decided to revoke the mother’s arrest, unlike what he had requested for her PM.

Furthermore, he also decided to change the alleged crime for her. From attempted crime, he turned into abandonment of a minor. The 29-year-old appears to still be hospitalized, in fact he was not present in Court, but his lawyers were there. They also arranged one for her psychiatric assessment.