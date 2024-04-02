The ARQVA National Museum of Underwater Archeology, located in Cartagena, presented this Tuesday in its rooms the first work with which the National Prado Museum inaugurates together with Telefónica the new loan project 'The art that connects', through which its Collections will be temporarily exhibited in 18 locations throughout the country.

Until April 28, ARQVA will host 'The Embarkation of Saint Paula Romana', by the French baroque master Claudio de Lorena (c. 1600-1682). The scene, a view of the port, illustrates the embarkation of Saint Paula in Ostia, saying goodbye to her children. Saint Paula lived in Rome in the 4th century AD. C. and, after distributing her wealth among the poor, she went to Bethlehem to follow the life of a hermit under the guidance of Saint Jerome.

Participating in the presentation of the canvas this Tuesday were Rafael Sabio, director of the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology, Leticia Sastre, deputy deputy director of State Museums, Víctor Cageao, general coordinator of Conservation of the National Museum of Prado, and José Manuel Plaza, manager of Telefónica for Mediterranean Territory.

'The art that connects', with its first stop at the ARQVA Museum, is a joint initiative of the Museo Nacional del Prado and Telefónica that commemorates the centenary of the telecommunications company. This project will allow 18 Spanish cities to temporarily exhibit some of the masterpieces of painting.