If there is a month that is perfect for both gardening lovers and kitchen, that is March. During this time of the year there are several aromatic herbs and plants that flourish and that are perfect to start sowing them. And, as it is implied at the beginning, beyond its good smell and beauty, its great culinary qualities must be mentioned. In fact, it could be said that there is not a single good recipe that does not include any of these, since they are responsible for enhancing flavors and provides a unique touch.

Thus, with the arrival of spring, it is the ideal time to renew the garden and encourage yourself to plant your own aromatic herbs at home. Next, we recommend five different types with which to fill your color garden and your kitchen with new flavors. Of course your recipes will thank you!

Cilantro

Thinking about coriander is traveling with the palate and smell, so it is an aromatic herb that cannot be missing in your kitchen. With a very peculiar flavor, he is loved and hated almost in equal parts, but the truth is that Provides a very fresh touch and aromatizes a large multitude of dishes.

As for care, it could virtually say that it does not need many. It does not require direct sun, so it is most advisable to plant it in a sock and the seeds will take about 7 to 10 days to grow.

| Source: Istock

Basil

Basil is reputable to be one of the aromatic herbs that It grows fastera quite relevant advantage. Well known in Italian cuisine, it is Ideal to complement sauces and pasta. As for care, it needs direct sun and a drained soil to grow perfectly. This means that the irrigation of this plant must be moderate and the waterlogging should be avoided.

| Source: Istock

Oregano

There is no one who does not know the oregano. This aromatic herb is a classic in Mediterranean cuisine, being one of the most appreciated, scented and versatiles. With an intense flavor and a powerful field aroma, it is the ideal seasoning for any type of bakery mass and to season tomato sauces and salads.

As for care, it is a plant that is Adapt perfectly to warm climates and that grows rapidly in spring. The only thing that is essential is that it has dry soil and with a lot of exposure.

| Source: Istock

Thyme

Thomillo is another of those plants that you can sow and practically forget about it, since it does not require great care. The only thing you should worry is because you have a sDry and sandy style without too much exposure to the sun.

Some know him as the King of aromatic herbsalthough it is a position that is disputed next to the rosemary or oregano. It looks good in much recipes, from stews, meats, fish, roasts, fried, stews and broths, so the possibilities are almost infinite.

| Source: Istock

Dill

Finally, unlike the other aromatic herbs that have been mentioned, The dill is much more delicate and needs a humid and drained soil. In temperate climates will grow perfectly, in addition, high exposure to the sun will also be necessary.

However, all the effort is rewarded with its flavor. It could be described as a mixture between fennel and mint and it is The perfect ally for all kinds of preparations such as soups, sauces or fish. It also combines very well with yogurt and eggs, so the combinations offered by this aromatic herb are several.

| Source: Istock