The mint, as we all know, is an aromatic plant that belongs to the family of the Lamiaceas. Although it grows worldwide, It is from the Mediterranean region and has been used for decades both in alternative medicine and in gastronomy due to its characteristics and refreshing flavor.

Properties

Among their benefitsthe following should be highlighted, according to Several experts:

Help digestion . Its leaves contain essential oil, whose main compound is the mentol that has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that relieve indigestion and stomach discomfort.

Improves colds and asthma . Mint has anti -inflammatory properties, so it is a good relaxing and relieves the congestion and irritation of cough.

Treat the headache. Its strong and refreshing aroma helps relieve headaches. Its smell reduces stress and produces a relaxing effect.

Help lose weight . It stimulates digestive enzymes, which help facilitate a better absorption of food nutrients and this generates better metabolism. And a rapid metabolism helps lose weight.

Improves the power of the brain . Accelerates mental capacity, increasing alertness, retention and cognitive functions.

Skin care . It serves to treat acne and pimples. Its anti -inflammatory and antibacterial properties improve the appearance of the face.

Purifies the air. Improves air quality, helping to eliminate toxins and keep the atmosphere fresh.

To take into account

But this is not the most important. Apparently it is one of the herbs more popular and versatile in our country When it comes to repelling pests. With its strong menthol aroma, it is very effective to keep mice, cockroaches and mosquitoes away.

Precisely the first, They have a very developed sense of smell and tend to avoid Penetrating odors Like that of the mint. Hence, placing fresh mint leaves or a couple of drops of its essential oil in entry areas can be A natural and simple way to protect the address.